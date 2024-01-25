Bengaluru metro Green line services temporarily suspended from January 26: Details

Bengaluru metro services on the Green Line, operating between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra, will be suspended for three days starting from January 26. This temporary suspension is due to the ongoing commissioning of works on the extension line beyond Nagasandra to Madavara.

During this period, metro train services will be available only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute. Normal services on the Green Line from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations are expected to resume on the morning of January 29 at 5 am. Commuters on the Purple Line, running between Whitefield and Challaghatta metro stations, will experience no changes, with trains operating as per schedule.

“Public are advised to buy QR tickets through WhatsApp or Namma Metro and other apps to save time for buying tickets as more crowds are expected at Peenya Industry and Goraguntepalya Metro stations,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.