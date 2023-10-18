Bengaluru man, who jumped after Mudpipe cafe fire, critical

Mudpipe cafe is located near the Forum Mall on Hosur road and opposite the Prestige Acropolis. The fire engulfed the upper floors of the building, with the cafe situated on the fourth floor.

The fire also spread to Cult Fitness gym located on the floor below Mudpipe cafe. Visuals from the incident show the top floor of the building engulfed in fire with thick black smoke emerging.

The fire began at around 11 am and seven fire brigades were dispatched to the scene and the fire bridade managed to extinguish the fire by 1 pm. People in the building were evacuated as soon as the fire began. The fire also damaged several vehicles parked around the building and a new car parked at the NEXA showroom.