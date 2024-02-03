Bengaluru is world's 6th most congested city: Study

Bengaluru's global standing among the most congested cities has improved by a minute, according to TomTom, a location technology specialist based in Amsterdam. The city held the second position in 2022, it has now slipped to the sixth spot. However, Bengaluru still remains India's most congested city.

TomTom reported that the average time to cover a distance of 10 kilometres in Bengaluru was approximately 28 minutes and 10 seconds in 2023, compared to 29 minutes and 9 seconds in 2022. This improvement in travel time has moved Bengaluru from being the second slowest city globally to the sixth position. The average speed in Bengaluru stands at 18 kmph, slower than any other Indian city.