Bengaluru is experiencing unusually hot February: Here's why

With an average of 31 degree Celsius, Bengaluru is currently grappling with surprisingly warm weather, a phenomenon meteorologists attribute to the influence of El Nino. El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.It is known to suppress monsoon rainfall.
However, weather officials have stated that the current conditions are not unexpected. Karnataka has been having hotter and drier summers lately, and this trend is likely to continue. According to IMD data over the past 10 years, Bengaluru has an average high temperature of 34.1 degree Celsius.
In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius higher than the norm, with the minimum temperature also exceeding the average by 2 degrees, standing at 18.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast for the week also suggests Bengaluru will remain in the grip of warmer weather, with maximum temperatures expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and minimums around 17 degrees Celsius over the next week.
Meanwhile, Telangana too is experiencing summer starting early this year as temperatures rise steadily. There haven't been any cold waves for the first time in five years. Normally, winter in Hyderabad ends by the third week of February, but this year it's ending sooner. With maximum temperatures already hitting 35 degrees Celsius within just one week into February, it's clear that winter is leaving earlier than usual in the state.