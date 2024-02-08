Bengaluru is experiencing unusually hot February: Here's why

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius higher than the norm, with the minimum temperature also exceeding the average by 2 degrees, standing at 18.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast for the week also suggests Bengaluru will remain in the grip of warmer weather, with maximum temperatures expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and minimums around 17 degrees Celsius over the next week.



Meanwhile, Telangana too is experiencing summer starting early this year as temperatures rise steadily. There haven't been any cold waves for the first time in five years. Normally, winter in Hyderabad ends by the third week of February, but this year it's ending sooner. With maximum temperatures already hitting 35 degrees Celsius within just one week into February, it's clear that winter is leaving earlier than usual in the state.