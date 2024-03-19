Bengaluru: I-T raids at Meghana Foods outlets amid suspected tax evasion

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 19, Income Tax authorities conducted raids at multiple outlets of the renowned Bengaluru-based chain, Meghana Foods. The raids, led by teams from Karnataka and Goa, are reportedly aimed at investigating suspected tax evasion activities.

The food chain’s outlets in Koramangala, Jayanagar and Indiranagar were raided by authorities. According to reports, these raids are being conducted based on substantial leads pointing towards potential tax irregularities within the operations of Meghana Foods.

Meghana Foods, a hotspot known for its delectable biryani, holds a special place in the hearts of Bengaluru residents and visitors alike. Established in Bengaluru in 2006, the chain originally hails from Hyderabad. Since its inception, Meghana Foods has garnered widespread acclaim for its authentic Andhra cuisine, particularly its signature biryani.