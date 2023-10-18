Bengaluru: Cylinder blast leads to massive fire at Mudpipe cafe in Koramangala

A cylinder blast led to a massive fire at the Mudpipe Cafe in Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 18. One person has been reported injured in the incident. The fire engulfed the upper floors of the building, with the cafe situated on the fourth floor. The fire also spread to Cult Fitness gym located on the floor below. Visuals from the incident show the top floor of the building engulfed in fire with thick black smoke emerging.

SG Palya police confirmed to TNM that one person has been injured in the incident so far after he jumped from the third floor of the building. He is currently being treated at a hospital for his injuries. The police also confirmed that the seven fire trucks were dispatched to the scene and they managed to extinguish the fire. People in the building were evacuated as soon as the fire began.

More details are awaited.