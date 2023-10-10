Bengaluru could see heavy downpour again on Oct 10, rains to continue for three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Bengaluru Urban district will continue to receive rain over the next three days. The IMD forecast for October 10, Tuesday, says that light to moderate rain is expected and it might increase to heavy rain towards the evening and night. On October 11 and 12, light rain is likely in some areas towards the evening and night, as per the forecast.

A yellow warning was issued in Bengaluru on Monday, October 9 after which the city saw heavy rainfall which resulted in waterlogging and traffic congestion. A yellow warning is issued when there is a forecast of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a span of 24 hours.

Speaking to The Hindu, the head of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru Prasad said that the rainfall will most likely happen on October 10 during the second half of the day at around 6 pm and there are chances of late evening rain as well. Prasad also said that parts of Bengaluru might receive 7 to 8 cm of rainfall over the next three days.