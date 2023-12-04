Bengaluru: Car erupts in flames after collision with BMTC bus, no casualties

The BMTC bus, driven by Gourish B and en route from Yeshwanthpura to Nayandahalli, was parked at a bus stop waiting for passengers to get down and board when the car collided into it. Passengers reacted swiftly by evacuating the bus and managed to escape unscathed. However, according to a News 18 report, three people suffered minor injuries.

Immediately after all the passengers got down, driver Gourish drove the bus away from the burning car. With the help of the fire extinguisher in the bus, he doused the flames that had reached the rear end of the bus causing partial damage to the vehicle.

The car, however, had already been completely engulfed by the flames. Emergency services, including a fire tender, arrived to extinguish the fire.