Bengaluru: 20-year-old dies after scooter falls into pit dug by BWSSB

A 20-year-old man died and two others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred on Sunday, April 14 in Bengaluru after a two-wheeler veered off the road and fell into a pit being dug by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The incident took place on SMV Road near Kommaghatta Club, Kengeri at the site linked to the construction of the Cauvery drinking water pipeline.
The deceased, identified by Kengeri traffic police as Saddam Pasha, a resident of Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, was accompanied by his friends Umraj Pasha and Mubarak Pasha. The trio was travelling from 100 Feet Road, SMV Layout, towards Kommaghatta Circle around 8:30 pm when Saddam, who was driving the scooter, lost control. The scooter crashed through a barricade and fell into a 10-feet pit dug by the BWSSB for Cauvery pipeline installation.
According to traffic police, Saddam Hussein initially managed to pass through a slightly open barricade intended for pedestrians but collided with a second barricade, leading to the scooter and the riders plunging into the pit. Saddam, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries.
Following the accident, BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar visited the site and expressed regret over the incident despite the board's implementation of precautionary measures. He said that the BWSSB would cooperate with the police investigation and take necessary action if any lapses were identified among the officials involved.