Bengaluru: 20-year-old dies after scooter falls into pit dug by BWSSB

A 20-year-old man died and two others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred on Sunday, April 14 in Bengaluru after a two-wheeler veered off the road and fell into a pit being dug by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The incident took place on SMV Road near Kommaghatta Club, Kengeri at the site linked to the construction of the Cauvery drinking water pipeline.

The deceased, identified by Kengeri traffic police as Saddam Pasha, a resident of Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, was accompanied by his friends Umraj Pasha and Mubarak Pasha. The trio was travelling from 100 Feet Road, SMV Layout, towards Kommaghatta Circle around 8:30 pm when Saddam, who was driving the scooter, lost control. The scooter crashed through a barricade and fell into a 10-feet pit dug by the BWSSB for Cauvery pipeline installation.