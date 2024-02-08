Bengaluru: 17-year-old took blame for mother’s murder at father’s behest

The Bengaluru police investigating the murder of a 40-year-old Netravati, have found that the son (a minor) who confessed to the crime was merely an accomplice. The investigation has revealed that 53-year-old Chandrappa had killed Netravati, suspecting her fidelity.
Police told TNM that Chandrappa persuaded his 17-year-old son to take the blame for the killing as he would evade legal consequences considering that he is a juvenile under India’s laws.
On February 2, the arrested juvenile walked into KR Pura police station claiming to have killed his mother. He told police that his deceased mother did not take good care of him and in a fit of rage attacked her. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to a juvenile home. Police have registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and are investigating the crime.
Police established the role of Chandrappa in the crime by collecting forensic evidence. They were also suspicious of him, as he was absconding. He was hiding in a village in Kolar district after the murder to avoid any suspicion.