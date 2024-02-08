Bengaluru: 17-year-old took blame for mother’s murder at father’s behest

The Bengaluru police investigating the murder of a 40-year-old Netravati, have found that the son (a minor) who confessed to the crime was merely an accomplice. The investigation has revealed that 53-year-old Chandrappa had killed Netravati, suspecting her fidelity.

Police told TNM that Chandrappa persuaded his 17-year-old son to take the blame for the killing as he would evade legal consequences considering that he is a juvenile under India’s laws.