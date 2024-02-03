Bengaluru: 17-year-old allegedly kills mother in a fit of rage

According to media reports, the boy claimed that his mother did not take good care of him and did not give him proper food. On the morning of the incident, an argument ensued when she scolded him before he left for college and in a fit of rage, he attacked her.

Shivakumar Gunare, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police, told TNM that the boy has been taken into custody for murder and his claims are being investigated.

The boy has an elder sister pursuing medical studies in Georgia, and his deceased mother worked in a software firm in Whitefield.