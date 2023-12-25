BBMP to cancel trade licences if shop sign boards fail to feature Kannada language

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has threatened to cancel the trade licence of commercial establishments under its jurisdiction, if they fail to feature Kannada prominently on their display boards – occupying as much as 60% of space – by February 28. They have also threatened to take legal action against those defying the rule.

The Municipal corporation will soon identify and notify establishments which do not adhere to the rules and feature Kannada language prominently on their name boards.

The decision in this regard was taken by BBMP chief Tushar Girinath on Sunday, December 24, following a meeting with the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), which is aggressively promoting the use of Kannada in the state.