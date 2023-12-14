BBMP Amendment Bill passed by Karnataka Assembly

The High Court had stayed the circular, stating that building permission fees can’t be collected based on a circular. The applicants had not only challenged the amendment in the High Court but had also filed a review petition.

"Based on the circular, the government had collected Rs 1,712 crore from 2015 to 2023 and another Rs 688 crore was pending collection. There were some lapses in the circular and hence the High Court had ruled against it. The High Court order meant that the BBMP had to refund Rs 1,712 crore. This amendment is essentially to rectify that," he said.

Many definitions in the circular such as Ground rent, Guidance value, Scrutiny fee, Levy fees, etc needed more clarity and hence this amendment is an attempt to redefine certain terminologies and rectify certain issues, Shivakumar added.