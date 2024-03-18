At Shivamogga rally, Modi accuses Congress of corruption and dividing India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of instigating a "dangerous game of dividing the country" at an election rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, on Monday, March 18. “To divide society is an old Congress trick and the consequences have been disastrous,” he said.

Modi made these remarks referring to a statement made by DK Suresh, the Congress's lone Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka. Last month, Suresh, who is brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said that the people of south India would demand a separate nation if the “injustice” over tax devolution to states continued. "Rather than throwing him out of the party, the Congress is protecting him," Modi said.

These remarks come two days after the Prime Minister kicked off the BJP’s campaign in Karnataka in Kalaburagi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district, where he criticised the Grand Old Party for its alleged corruption. This is the PM’s first rally since the imposition of the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the elections.