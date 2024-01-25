A novel initiative could spell new life for small & indie Kannada films

As many as 600 tickets each for both films were sold, says Prithvi. “We need to do much more to make a dent, but for starters this is good,” he adds.

For Dr Champa, whose Ammachi ran in Bharath Cinemas in Mangaluru for more than 30 days, this idea works as a boost for them to know first-hand how many people are interested in their films. “Using these numbers we can negotiate with theatres with a little more confidence,” she says.

Both filmmakers agree that while tickets sold on paraspara.live will give them an initial push, it is a much-needed thrust that might help the film continue in theatres for longer. Six hundred tickets might not seem like much, but break it down and it translates into decent occupancy for at least a week or slightly more.

Prithvi says the idea of Paraspara has been appreciated by indie filmmakers and that quite a few of them in Karnataka have evinced interest in having their films work with Paraspara. “I’ve also got some enquiries from Gujarat,” he says.

If this works out, it will give indie films a great way to get an audience for their film and also fulfil the audience’s desire for quality cinema. For filmmakers, Dr Champa says, this also means a reduction in the marketing outlay since two teams share the cost for publicity, premiere shows, and more. Also, both filmmakers have an audience of their own due to their previous work and they can introduce them to the other’s creation.

Subha J Rao is an entertainment journalist covering Tamil and Kannada cinema and is based out of Mangaluru, Karnataka.