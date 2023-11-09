52-year-old man arrested for molesting co-passenger on Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight

A 32-year old woman who was flying from Frankfurt in Germany to Bengaluru on the night of Monday, November 6 complained that a co-passenger molested her. The woman was on a Lufthansa flight and the man accused of molesting her, was on the seat next to her.

The man identified as 52-year-old Sankaranarayanan has been accused of molesting the woman twice on the flight. According to the woman, she removed his hand once thinking he was fast asleep, but he repeated the act again. When she informed the cabin crew, they allotted her a different seat.

The man was arrested at the Bengaluru airport and then given station bail. He was booked under Section 354 A for sexual harassment.