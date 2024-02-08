40% commission continues even under Congress govt, says Contractors Association

"We have already met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and requested the cancellation of the package tenders. Despite numerous letters and appeals to the CM, no action has been taken. When questioned, the chief engineers of various departments refer us to their superiors," Kempanna added and said ministers and MLAs would deflect responsibility when confronted.

He said that package tenders have been issued across various departments, including the Police Housing Development Corporation, Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation (BBMP), and Karnataka Housing Education Institute, disadvantaging local contractors and favouring those from neighbouring states. Kempanna alleged that he was even offered a contract for these projects through his son's company.

Highlighting that package tenders disadvantage local contractors from the state, Kempanna said they would protest if the package tenders continued. “Fairness can be ensured if all types of work are assigned through open tender processes. If package tenders persist, we will protest against it. There's been a suspicious allocation of ₹300 crores in BBMP in just one week through package tenders which have been raising doubts. Contractors are in need of work, yet officials are demanding money. Moreover, payment for completed projects has been delayed for two years,” he added.