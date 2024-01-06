23-year-old jumps on metro track in Bengaluru, suffers head injuries

In less than a week after a woman jumped into the metro track in Bengaluru to collect her phone, yet another passenger jumped onto the metro track as a train arrived at Bengaluru’s Jalahalli station on Friday, January 5. The individual, identified as 23-year-old Saron from Kerala's Alappuzha district and employed at a factory in North Bengaluru's Abbigere area, suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident led to metro train services between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra in northern Bengaluru being disrupted for nearly an hour.

The police are investigating whether Saron intentionally jumped onto the tracks or accidentally fell. The incident occurred at 7:12 pm, and despite the train's loco pilot applying emergency brakes and slowing down the train, Saron was still hit by the train. Security guards promptly deactivated the power supply to the third rail using the emergency trip system.