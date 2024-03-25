22 Bengaluru families fined Rs 5,000 each for wasting drinking water

Taking action against 22 families for using drinking water for non-essential purposes, such as washing cars and gardening, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected fines totaling Rs 1.1 lakh. Each family was levied a fine of Rs 5,000 for violating the water conservation directives issued by the board amidst a severe water scarcity in the state.
According to BWSSB officials, the restrictions were implemented on March 22 and by March 24, 22 instances of violations had been recorded, with fines being collected on the spot and receipts issued. Officials noted that most of the complaints against the offenders were received through social media platforms.
In the second week of March, the BWSSB imposed a ban on various activities that consume water in the city, including cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction work, operation of fountains, entertainment purposes, usage other than drinking water in cinema halls and malls, as well as for road construction and cleanliness.
With Holi celebrations approaching, the BWSSB has also urged residents to refrain from using Cauvery and borewell water for pool parties and rain dances. Additionally, the board has encouraged the installation of aerators in hotels, apartments, and industries to mitigate water consumption.