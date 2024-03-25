22 Bengaluru families fined Rs 5,000 each for wasting drinking water

Taking action against 22 families for using drinking water for non-essential purposes, such as washing cars and gardening, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected fines totaling Rs 1.1 lakh. Each family was levied a fine of Rs 5,000 for violating the water conservation directives issued by the board amidst a severe water scarcity in the state.

According to BWSSB officials, the restrictions were implemented on March 22 and by March 24, 22 instances of violations had been recorded, with fines being collected on the spot and receipts issued. Officials noted that most of the complaints against the offenders were received through social media platforms.