120-foot tall chariot crashes down at Anekal temple fair in Bengaluru, no injuries reported

A major tragedy was averted after a 120-foot chariot at the Huskur Madduramma temple in Bengaluru’s Anekal fell down on Saturday, April 6, narrowly avoiding an electric pole and a crowd of devotees who were pulling the chariot. No injuries were reported.

Video of the incident shows the chariot losing its balance due to its small width and tall structure. While the chariot is about to crash, the devotees manage to escape from the spot. Dust clouded the area as the tall structure fell, causing agitation among the bulls which were engaged to pull the chariot. People were seen running to safety amidst the chaotic scene.