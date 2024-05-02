Video of protest by Galgotias University students has internet in splits

One student told Ashutosh, “We are youth and want a developed Bharat, that is why we are protesting.” But when it was pointed out that the protest is on wealth redistribution and was asked what that meant, he had no answer. A second student said they were protesting the injustices in the Congress manifesto, but admitted to having little clue about the manifesto’s contents.

Another student holding a placard saying “Say no to wealth vultures” was not only unable to read it fully, but also couldn’t say why she was protesting, ending the conversation by asking Ashutosh to ask the question to someone else. Unfortunately, she was not the only one who couldn’t read the placards. A student’s poster said, “No place for urban Naxals in Viksit Bharat”. After he finished reading it, not without some trouble, he was asked to explain it, but again, now unsurprisingly, he too didn't know what it meant. Notably, it wasn't just the English posters that the students had trouble reading, some couldn’t read their Hindi posters either.

The scene quickly turned comical with embarrassed students escaping the camera and some hiding their faces behind the posters.

The students were from Galgotias University in Greater Noida, which according to its website, was set up in 2011 by Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society. In addition to the university, the society says that it runs three colleges — Galgotias Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT), Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology (GCET), and Galgotia College of Pharmacy (GCP).

Before the video was subjected to widespread ridicule on the internet, university CEO Dhruv Galgotia, who along with the university chancellor Suneel Galgotia and Padmini Galgotia, is a member of the Smt Shakuntala Society, had shared pictures of the protest on social media handle.