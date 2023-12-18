No foreign institution can offer degree in India without UGC’s approval, says Chairman
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday, December 17, said that no foreign Higher Educational Institution (HEI) can offer programmes in India without the prior approval of the UGC. “Regulations mandate that no foreign Higher Educational Institution shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission,” Jagadesh said.
He said that UGC has been informed that many HEIs and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements or arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions. “These institutions are not recognised by the UGC and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled with them, from such foreign-based educational colleges or universities,” Jagadesh said.
He said that any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and accordingly the degrees issued subsequent through such collaboration and arrangements will also not be recognised by the commission.
Jagadesh said that it has also come to the notice of the UGC that some EdTech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media, and television about offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with foreign universities. “Such a franchise arrangement is not permissible and any such degree shall not have UGC recognition,” he said, adding that action will be also be taken against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws.
He said that students and general public are advised to exercise due caution and are made aware that such degrees do not have UGC recognition.
He said that the UGC has notified the Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, Dual Degree Programmes Regulations, 2022 and University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.
Jagadesh said that the regulations also mandate that the HEls shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes shall not be recognised by the UGC.