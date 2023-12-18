No foreign institution can offer degree in India without UGC’s approval, says Chairman

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday, December 17, said that no foreign Higher Educational Institution (HEI) can offer programmes in India without the prior approval of the UGC. “Regulations mandate that no foreign Higher Educational Institution shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission,” Jagadesh said.

He said that UGC has been informed that many HEIs and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements or arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions. “These institutions are not recognised by the UGC and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled with them, from such foreign-based educational colleges or universities,” Jagadesh said.

He said that any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and accordingly the degrees issued subsequent through such collaboration and arrangements will also not be recognised by the commission.