G20 summit: Indian media focused on Sunak's 'Sanatan' roots, UK media on trade deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s G20 visit to India set off glaringly different responses. While the media in the United Kingdom focussed on progress – or the lack of it – on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, television news in India turned its gaze to “Sanatan ka danka”, “couple goals”, and the “big Hindu connect”.

There was some reason behind this programming. Sunak, the first UK PM of Indian heritage, is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and had spoken about being a proud Hindu several times — be it when he landed in Delhi, or when the couple visited the Akshardham Temple. At a religious event at Cambridge University earlier this month, he had chanted, “Jai Siya Ram”.

On his arrival in the national capital, the UK PM was received by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who greeted him with “Jai Siya Ram” and presented him with rudraksh beads, Bhagavat Geeta, and Hanuman Chalisa.

Sunak’s faith is seen more than being a personal choice — a bridge to the Hindu diaspora in the UK, and, ostensibly, the Narendra Modi government in India. The UK PM is facing a tough challenge ahead of elections next year, and has to navigate a trade agreement, which his predecessors have failed to sign — among the hurdles is the politically sensitive question of visas for Indian workers and students. If finalised, the agreement could help bolster the point about Brexit being a success.

But his faith became the mainstay of television coverage surrounding the UK PM’s visit to India, even as the British media focussed more on the trade agreement that could boost his voter appeal.