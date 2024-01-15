Cold wave batters north India, Gurugram records lowest temperature of 2.7 degree Celsius

Gurugram experienced the coldest day of the season on Saturday, January 13, with the mercury sliding to 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature rose by 2 notches on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 18 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, dense fog was witnessed in the city with visibility dropping to less than 100 metres at many places in the morning hours, the IMD said.

The IMD has sounded an orange warning for Monday, predicting cold to severe cold wave conditions. The weather office also predicted that cold conditions will continue for the next few more days in the city.