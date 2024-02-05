Zakir Husain’s ‘Pashto’ wins Grammy, song featuring Modi speech doesn't

Indian musicians had multiple honour rolls at the prestigious Grammy awards. The album This Moment by fusion band Shakti, featuring Zakir Hussain and musician Shankar Mahadevan, won the Grammy for Best Global Album.
Zakir Hussain also won a Grammy for Best Global Music performance with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia for their track 'Pashto' which featured musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer.
'Pashto' bagged the Best Global Music Performance award beating several other tracks including 'Abundance in Millets', featuring a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sung by Indian American singers Falguni Shah and Gaurav Shah.
This Moment, the third studio album by Shakti, released June, 2023 features Zakir Hussain as percussionist and Shankar Mahadevan as vocalist. Other members are John McLaughlin, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Shakti won the award competing with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.
International stars to win big at the 66th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles are Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and boygenius. Taylor Swift took away the award for Album of the Year for her Midnight and Miley Cyrus bagged Record of the Year for 'Flowers'. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for 'What was I made for?' that she performed for Barbie. Best Pop Vocal Album also went to Taylor Swift, beating out Ed Sheeran’s 'Subtract' and the award for Best R&B song went to SZA for ‘Snooze’.