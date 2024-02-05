Zakir Husain’s ‘Pashto’ wins Grammy, song featuring Modi speech doesn't

Indian musicians had multiple honour rolls at the prestigious Grammy awards. The album This Moment by fusion band Shakti, featuring Zakir Hussain and musician Shankar Mahadevan, won the Grammy for Best Global Album.

Zakir Hussain also won a Grammy for Best Global Music performance with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia for their track 'Pashto' which featured musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer.

'Pashto' bagged the Best Global Music Performance award beating several other tracks including 'Abundance in Millets', featuring a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sung by Indian American singers Falguni Shah and Gaurav Shah.