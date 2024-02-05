Tamil Nadu: Kadaisi Vivasayi actor Kasiammal killed by alcoholic son

Kasiammal, the 74-year-old actor known for her role in the hit Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi (2021) was allegedly murdered by her son on Sunday, February 4, as she refused him money to buy alcohol. The son, Nammakodi (54), has been arrested and remanded, Usilampatti Taluk police told TNM. Sub-inspector (SI) Balasubramani said that Nammakodi was in an inebriated condition when he got into an argument with his mother demanding money for more alcohol. When she refused, he attacked her with a wooden log and beat her to death, the SI said.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder). The murder weapon has also been seized.

Nammakodi was separated from his wife, and he was supported by Kasiammal, police said.

Kasiammal played a supporting role in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Vijay Sethupathi. Unlike the many Tamil films on the topic of farmers, Kadaisi Vivasayi tried to centre the lives of the actual people whose lives and livelihoods are tied to agricultural land, rather than on a saviour-hero from outside.