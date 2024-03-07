Tamil actor Ajith Kumar admitted to Chennai hospital

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai on the morning of Thursday, March 7. While there is no official information from Ajith’s team yet, reports said that he was admitted to Apollo Hospital for a planned procedure.

Recently, a picture from the birthday celebration of Ajith’s son was shared widely on social media. The picture featured the actor and his wife Shalini, along with their son celebrating his birthday in a football themed party. Ajith has remained extremely private about his personal life and is not present on social media either. Any communication from him to the public is relayed through his team.

The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming movie Vida Muyarchi with Magizh Thirumeni which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. This would mark the first collaboration between Ajith Kumar and the filmmaker. Other big names featured in Vida Muyarchi include Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and Arjun Das.