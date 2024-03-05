SRK under fire for using stereotypical ‘idly’ reference to Ram Charan at Ambani event

In a viral video, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is seen using the word ‘idli’ along with gibberish to invite Telugu actor Ram Charan on stage at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The video, which was originally posted on Reddit, went viral on Monday, March 4, with several people calling Shah Rukh racist towards his south Indian contemporary.

The video is rather blurry and does not show the actors’ faces. ‘Nacho Nacho’, the popular track from Rajamouli’s celebrated RRR, is heard playing in the background as SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are on the stage. It is to be noted that ‘Naatu Naatu’, the original Telugu version of the song, won an Oscar in 2023 for Best Original Song. SRK first invited Ram Charan to the stage by calling his name, but then went on to say a bunch of Tamil words like ‘saapttiya’ (have you eaten), ‘sowkiyama’ (are you fine), and ‘idli’ along with other unintelligible gibberish that sounded like a mangled mix of Tamil and Telugu.

This homogenising of south Indian languages and actors was widely criticised by many, including Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan. Zeba posted the video on her Instagram stories and claimed she walked out after the “disrespect” meted towards Ram Charan. Her story read, “Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like Ram Charan.”