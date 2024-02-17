SPB’s voice recreated through AI in Telugu film, family serves legal notice

SP Charan also mentioned that the music composer of the film himself had admitted to using SPB’s voice in a YouTube interview published in November 2023. The singer further said that this was “shocking” because no consent was taken and that this might take away opportunities from existing singers in the industry. The press release further said, “No consent or permission was taken from us to use/artificially mimic the legend’s voice for commercial exploitation. If this trend of using AI technology for commercial exploitation in the entertainment industry continues without valid consent or permission then even the present and future singers who are valuable resources to the music industry and whose livelihood depends on their only asset, their voice, will be at peril.”

The Hindu also reported that the legal notice was issued on January 18 for the “unethical and unlawful usage” of singer SPB’s voice and sought “an apology, damages, and a share in the royalties.” The notice also called for a meeting between the parties concerned to arrive at a solution for the event. However, Charan also noted that he was unhappy and “appalled” with the tenor of the response given by Vivek Sagar on the YouTube interview which “suggested a media trial as opposed to a legal approach.”

Charan added, “My father’s voice is not only his asset, but also has a tremendous recall value, which is the reason, I believe, why the movie-makers wanted to use it – even if artificially recreated. Aside from this, we would like to register that we have huge respect and love for all our legendary singers, musicians and composers, both present and past, and we stand in solidarity in protecting the community from such unauthorised misuse/abuse of their late lamented skills.”