Shah Rukh Khan to get Y+ security amid death threats

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will be provided with Y+ security by the Mumbai police after he complained of death threats in light of the success of his latest movies Pathan and Jawan. Under this security cover, SRK will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel, and a traffic clearance vehicle. According to The Indian Express, the police personnel will be posted at his house Mannat in Mumbai.

According to a report by NDTV, SRK had written to the Maharashtra government saying that he had been receiving death threats after the success of his two films. The state government then decided to amp up his security cover. The Indian Express also mentioned that the actor had allegedly gotten death threats from Paramahans Acharya, an Ayodhya seer, after the row over his song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathan. Several Hindu right wing groups had taken offence to the song since Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron coloured bikini.

In August 2023, security was increased outside Mannat after protests against celebrities who endorsed online games. Protestors claimed that such endorsements were misguiding people, especially the younger generation. Almost a decade ago, in 2010, SRK’s security was increased after the release of the film ‘My Name is Khan’ where the actor plays a Muslim man trying to clear his name from terrorism charges.