Returning to Malayalam cinema is like coming back home: AR Rahman

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman expressed his deep joy in working with acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Blessy for the movie Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) which is all set to hit the theatres on March 28. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Rahman said that it is an honour to work with such a passionate man as Blessy, who believes in cinema, goodwill, stories and humanity. "Working with him taught me so much because he is a very patient person. I want to thank you for coming and supporting us. This movie is a story of all of us, we are all struggling in some kind of way," said Rahman, who was in Kochi for the music launch of the film on March 10. Prithviraj Sukumaran, playing the male lead of the film, and superstar Mohanlal were also present on the occasion.



"For some people the struggle is internal. In the movie, the struggle of the hero is being trapped in a desert, but still, a lot of people are relating to this. Returning to the Malayalam film industry, I personally feel like I have come back home. Coming back in this way for such a special movie with such great people to support this, it is such an honour, and it has been a very interesting journey," said Rahman. The last time he composed for a Malayalam film was in 1992 for Mohanlal’s Yodha, the same year that his debut in Tamil cinema happened with Roja.