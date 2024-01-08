Producer DVV Danayya rejects rumours of opting out of Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Amid speculations that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG has been taken over by a different production house, DVV entertainment on Monday, January 8 put an end to the rumours. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the production house wrote, “#OG is ours… #OG will be forever ours…”
The statement added, “We have full clarity on how Pawan Kalyan garu’s film will unfold. We are progressing towards it. Always thankful to him.”
A day earlier, several entertainment websites had published unconfirmed stories that producer DVV Danayya was disappointed with the slow progress of the film.
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has been busy campaigning for his party ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliamentary elections, as a result of which the shooting of the film has been delayed. The reports claimed that the deal for the Hindi dubbing rights was cancelled as buyers allegedly did not show any interest in the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Disappointed over these developments, Danayya wanted to opt out of the film, the reports claimed. However, the statement from the production house dismissed these reports.
OG is directed by Sujeeth of Sahoo fame. The film also features actors Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and others. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will be making his Telugu debut through this film. He will play the role of an antagonist.
, Pawan Kalyan had shifted his base temporarily to Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, owing to his Varahi Yatra – a statewide campaign. And the directors and producers working with him – filmmaker Harish Shankar, producers Y Ravi Shankar, Vivek Kuchibotla, AM Ratnam, and DVV Danayya – extended their support by announcing that they will shoot films around Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, and Guntur, at the convenience of the actor-politician.
The release date of OG is yet to be announced. Hinting that the film’s release will take longer than expected, the production house said, “The hunger will extend for longer, but the Cheetah’s hunt will leave nothing behind.”