Producer DVV Danayya rejects rumours of opting out of Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Amid speculations that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG has been taken over by a different production house, DVV entertainment on Monday, January 8 put an end to the rumours. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the production house wrote, “#OG is ours… #OG will be forever ours…”

The statement added, “We have full clarity on how Pawan Kalyan garu’s film will unfold. We are progressing towards it. Always thankful to him.”

A day earlier, several entertainment websites had published unconfirmed stories that producer DVV Danayya was disappointed with the slow progress of the film.