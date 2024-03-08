Premalu’s Telugu version gets grand welcome, Rajamouli calls it a ‘laugh riot’

Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu has been creating wonders at the Kerala box office, holding its own against other massive February releases including the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam and director Chidambaram’s runaway hit Manjummel Boys. The film, directed by Girish AD and starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K Gafoor, is now being welcomed with open arms in the Telugu states as well, with the film’s Telugu-dubbed version being officially released on Friday, March 8.

Taking to social media to share his review of the film, filmmaker SS Rajamouli described Premalu as a “laugh riot.” He said that he was glad that his son SS Karthikeya decided to distribute the Telugu version of the film. He lauded the film’s writer for getting the language of today’s youngsters right, besides sharing his special appreciation for the film’s lead actors, Mamitha Baiju (Reenu) and Naslen (Sachin). He also mentioned that the character of Aadhi, a quirky role played by Shyam Mohan in the film, was his favourite.

“So glad Karthikeya did Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right. I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding,” Rajamouli wrote, making a reference to a running joke played out by Aadhi in the film.