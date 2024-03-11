Naveen Hidayath, Lenin Bharathi call out Jeyamohan’s jibes on Manjummel Boys

One of Jeyamohan’s famous novels Yanai Doctor (Elephant Doctor) was based on him seeing elephants die after stepping on shards of glass from bottles on the roadside.

The writer went on to repeatedly call Malayalis porukkis and added that they do not know a single word in another language and expect everyone to speak to them in Malayalam. He also ranted about how they ruin weddings and forests and would understand “beatings” only if Tamil police beat some of them.

Jeyamohan also claimed that Malayalam cinema always represents happiness as something that is achieved when people drink and fight with each other. He goes on to allege that Ernakulam in particular is the center of drug addiction, and even Malayalam heroes are caught in drug cases. Naming a few films like Kili Poi, Ozhivu Divasathe Kali, Vedi Vazhipaadu and Jallikattu, Jeyamohan says that such works, without any "sensibility", normalise drugs and sex work.

"If Kerala has a government that cares for the welfare of its people, they should take action against such filmmakers," Jeyamohan says. He does not spare even the real life person on whom the main character in Manjummel Boys is based, saying that instead of giving him a national award for bravery, he should have been thrown in jail.

Jeyamohan ended his blog with the comment that it will be good if such gangs do get trapped (like in the movie) and die sometimes, then “our forests will be saved” and “it will be a punishment given by nature.”