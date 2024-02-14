Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi release Instagram reel wishing Valentine’s Day

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi shot a ‘reel’, recreating a scene from their upcoming film Thandel on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The actors encouraged others to make their own videos using the dialogue from the film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya said, “Thrilled with the response for the #thandel glimpse was also heartwarming to see so many of you make your own reels on it .. @saipallavi.senthamarai and I decided to make our own :) celebrate love everyday ! Happy Valentine’s Day from Team #thandel.”

A glimpse of Thandel was released a month ago. The teaser shows Naga Chaitanya in a rustic look. He is a fisherman from Andhra Pradesh who gets captured by the Pakistan Navy for venturing into their sea border. Similar to Mani Ratnam’s hypernationalistic Roja, Thandel too suggests a jingoistic movie with a love story in the backdrop. The film is said to be based on a true incident that occurred in 2018 where the fishermen from Srikakulam were imprisoned by Pakistan for entering into their territory. Before the production began, Naga Chaitanya and the director of the film interacted with the fishing community in Srikakulam so that they could portray their lives with authenticity.