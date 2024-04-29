Malavika Mohanan retorts to jibes at her acting skills, photoshoots

South Indian actor Malavika Mohanan gave funny and sarcastic replies to those who were trying to poke fun at her during a question and answer session, #AskMalavika, on X. The actor, on Monday, April 29, asked her followers to shoot questions to which she would reply. However, when the questions were related to ‘revealing’ photoshoots, her acting abilities, and marriage, Malavika went all out with her sassy replies.

When one X user with the handle @desiipasta asked ‘epo acting class poringa?’ (when are you going to acting classes?), taking an obvious jibe at her acting skills, Malavika shot back saying, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”