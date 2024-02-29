Kerala women YouTubers and how conforming to patriarchy makes them more loved

For celebrity chef Lekshmi Nair, her YouTube channel with 2 million followers has been her biggest game changer. It has helped bail her out from an unsavoury controversy that cost her infamy. The dramatic shift her YouTube channel has brought to her image is visible in the comments section. Of course, the love and acceptance have more to do with her image as a woman who upholds traditional family values.

She follows all the religious rituals and festivities (Attukal Pongala, Vishu, Onam, Christmas), cooks all four meals from scratch (from cleaning fish, slicing meat, jackfruit, and tapioca to grinding masalas in a stone), is particular about the likes and dislikes of each of her family members, and parallelly seem to be running a flourishing career (cookery shows, travelling, restaurant visits). She also does beauty and motivational vlogs.

In the interim, Lekshmi would take short breaks and fly abroad to babysit her daughter’s triplets, cook fabulous meals for them, explore the countryside and food, and seem equally popular with the Malayali population there.

There are times she visits her husband’s home in the interiors of Kerala, cooks elaborate outdoor meals and mingles freely with her relatives and neighbours. Occasionally, she vlogs about her visit to her mother-in-law, and at other times lovingly prepares biryani for her pregnant daughter-in-law. Then she would get invited for food tasting sessions at high-end restaurants as well as makeshift thattukadas, where she comes across as someone genial and kind. It goes without saying that her visits to these small food joints have not just generated profits for them but also amplified her popularity. It is this impeccable “balance” she has managed to achieve that has resulted in her expanding fan base.

Soubhagya Venkatesh, daughter of television actor and dancer Thara Kalyan who first shot to fame through her TikTok videos, has carved an enviable fanbase today. Married to actor and dancer Arjun Somasekhar, her vlogs mostly capture the daily mundaneness of her life. From preparing baby food for her toddler to washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen (while carrying the baby), Soubhagya comes across as any other struggling new mom.

Like Lekshmi Nair, she does the religious rituals and festivities with precision and shares a seemingly enviable bond with her in-laws. Recently she did an entire video that covered her Pongal preparations that started at the crack of dawn, planning elaborate Pongal celebrations replete with the traditional kolam and festive food. Meanwhile, her followers consider her their own and shower her with blessings for being a dutiful daughter, wife, and mother. It is also lovely to see the concern some of her followers show when she juggles different duties and enquires about her absentee spouse. And, all of them are superb when it comes to seamless product placements in their vlogs.

There are of course many exceptions. A few years ago a young woman named Gayathri started a “Roasting” channel. One of her earlier episodes featured a critique of Annie’s Kitchen and how she was the flagbearer of patriarchy. It became an instant hit and Gayathri started picking such socially relevant topics (misogyny, female representation in cinema, calling out public figures for their anti-women stand). Though her videos were immensely popular, she hasn’t been active of late.

There are many young women who are putting out witty, critical Instagram reels on everything under the sun (Yourfuturecoolaunt, Prapti) and seem to be popular among the young crowd. This could also be because Instagram is better for short content as opposed to YouTube which requires longer screen time. YouTube is popular among all age groups while Instagram is mostly consumed among millennials and Gen Z. That might explain why more conforming content works better on YouTube.

However, the popularity of these female celebrity YouTubers proves that while there is an audience for all kinda, there is an undeniable social acceptance when you bring your family into that world. Sure, even there, opinions might be divided, and you might be inundated with unsolicited advice, but the gaze will be kinder.

Neelima Menon has worked in the newspaper industry for more than a decade. She has covered Hindi and Malayalam cinema for The New Indian Express and has worked briefly with Silverscreen.in. She now writes exclusively about Malayalam cinema, contributing to Fullpicture.in and thenewsminute.com. She is known for her detailed and insightful features on misogyny and the lack of representation of women in Malayalam cinema.

Views expressed are the author's own.