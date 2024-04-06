Kamal Haasan will be back as Senapathy in Indian 2, film to release in June

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to make an on-screen comeback as the formidable Senapathy in Indian 2. Sharing a character poster of Kamal dressed in a white kurta and mundu, Lyca Productions, the distributors of the vigilante action film, announced that Indian 2 will hit theaters in June.

Indian 2 is the sequel to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s iconic 1996 Tamil film Indian. Kamal played dual roles in the first part of the film, as Veerasekaran Senapathy or Indian, and Chandrabose. Senapathy is an old man, a veteran freedom fighter, who steps up when the corrupt system fails people. Over the years since its release, both the film and Senapathy’s character have attained a cult status in the minds of moviegoers.

Indian 2 was faced with several obstacles during the shoot, including the Covid-19 shutdowns. But now, the announcement of the film’s release has charged fans and raised anticipations about what Senapathy will do next on screen. “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!” reads the post by Lyca Productions on social media platform X. Kamal himself also posted the same on X, and fans were quick to wish Senapathy the best for his comeback.