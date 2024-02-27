Jaffer Siddiq arrest: Director Ameer says he won't work with those indulging in illegal acts

Director Ameer has announced that he would not work anymore with producer and a former DMK leader Jaffer Siddiq, following allegations of his involvement in drug smuggling. Jaffer Siddiq is the producer of Ameer’s upcoming film Iraivan Miga Periyavan. He was serving as the Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing) of the DMK until recently.
In a statement issued on Monday, February 26, Ameer said, “Over the past two days, the kind of news that has been coming out about Jaffer, the producer of Iraivan Miga Periyavan, is shocking. On January 22, when we were in the final leg of shooting for Iraivan Miga Periyavan, the shooting had suddenly come to a halt. I came to know what was happening and why the shooting was halted through the media. I am still unsure what the truth is. However, if whatever is being told on the news is true, his actions need to be criticised and punished.”
He added, “The press fraternity is aware that I am against the notion that one can compromise their ethics with actors and producers to make money quickly. In light of this, I want to make it clear that I will not work with anyone who has been indulging in unlawful activities. Even now, I am continuing my work in my office where I meet journalists frequently. After I complete the film, I will meet and address the press.”
According to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Jaffer was running an international smuggling ring which was spread across India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. Jaffer is currently absconding. Using Delhi as the base for his illegal operations, Jaffer is allegedly trafficked drugs through air and sea cargo by concealing them in food products such as health mix powder and dry coconuts.
The NCB is working in coordination with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the transnational network. Jaffer is accused of smuggling pseudoephedrine, the chemical used in making methamphetamine. According to authorities, methamphetamine is a drug which is highly in demand worldwide, and sells for approximately Rs 1.5 crore per kilogram in Australia and New Zealand.
The NCB got to know about the scandal upon receiving information from customs authorities and police from New Zealand and Australia, respectively. Authorities found pseudoephedrine in large quantities concealed in desiccated coconut powder shipped to both the countries.
Following allegations against Jaffer Siddiq, the DMK dismissed him from the party on February 25.