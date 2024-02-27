Jaffer Siddiq arrest: Director Ameer says he won't work with those indulging in illegal acts

Director Ameer has announced that he would not work anymore with producer and a former DMK leader Jaffer Siddiq, following allegations of his involvement in drug smuggling. Jaffer Siddiq is the producer of Ameer’s upcoming film Iraivan Miga Periyavan. He was serving as the Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing) of the DMK until recently.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 26, Ameer said, “Over the past two days, the kind of news that has been coming out about Jaffer, the producer of Iraivan Miga Periyavan, is shocking. On January 22, when we were in the final leg of shooting for Iraivan Miga Periyavan, the shooting had suddenly come to a halt. I came to know what was happening and why the shooting was halted through the media. I am still unsure what the truth is. However, if whatever is being told on the news is true, his actions need to be criticised and punished.”

He added, “The press fraternity is aware that I am against the notion that one can compromise their ethics with actors and producers to make money quickly. In light of this, I want to make it clear that I will not work with anyone who has been indulging in unlawful activities. Even now, I am continuing my work in my office where I meet journalists frequently. After I complete the film, I will meet and address the press.”