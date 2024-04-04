Interview: Srinidhi Bengaluru opens up as his Kannada film Blink creates a buzz

That said, I had faith in my target audience. I knew it would definitely reach an audience that liked to engage with such a film, and then possibly through word of mouth, reach the other screens. My script was 175 pages, and after I made the film, we showed it to focus groups and trimmed it to 2.16 hours. We kept the pace tight but allowed the emotions to breathe. That is paying us rich rewards.

Q. What were your influences while writing the script?

I was greatly influenced by Oedipus Rex, and the Kannada Dore Oedipus by the late P Lankesh. Oedipus’ plight upset me a lot. You can’t really think of a greater tragedy. I definitely wanted to root my story in that tale. Time travel was an element I wanted in my film, and I did so using the grandfather paradox. The cow Punyakoti’s story features too. I did a lot of research, spoke to those who have worked in this field, and then fictionalised it. I figured out how to open parallel timelines, the sublayers… Many Indian sci-fi films have failed because they were not rooted in nativity. They all blindly adopted what Hollywood was doing with it. I wanted to avoid that.

Q. Apoorva’s character is also vulnerable …thoughts?

The character of Apoorva is plagued by human foibles. But, he’s also vulnerable. He’s a boy who grew up without a father. Such children tend to be tender, emotional. If you notice, every time he asks a question and seems to be close to an answer, another question pops up. But he’s constantly seeking the truth. This is why towards the end, he wonders if he should have just avoided some questions.

He too behaves like Oedipus. If Oedipus blinds himself, Apoorva figures a way out to tackle the guilt and disgust he feels at what happens in the loop.

Q. The climax has been discussed at length by many, and numerous interpretations exist. How do you react to them?

This is not the climax I originally wrote. After two schedules of shooting, I decided I should come up with something better, something that provides closure. I wanted something that would stop the loop, and offer a convincing resolution. But, people seem to be drawing their own conclusions and rewatching it to peel the layers, and I am very happy about that. I am a fan of Stanley Kubrick, and love what he says — that the work of a director is to make films, not speak about it. That is the job of the audience.