Flix

From Dindigul to London: Here's how fans celebrated the release of Vijay's Leo

The much awaited film of actor Vijay Leo was released amidst much fanfare, on Thursday, October 19.
Vijay in the lyric video of Naa Ready song
Vijay in the lyric video of Naa Ready song
Written by :
TNM Staff

The much awaited film of actor Vijay Leo was released amidst much fanfare, on Thursday, October 19. Fans across the country thronged the cinema theatres from the early morning show of the action thriller film. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, director Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and others. The film was also hyped up because actors Vijay and Trisha appear together on screen for the first time in 14 years. Director Lokesh, music director of the film Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Trisha watched the film at Rohini theatres along with the viewers. Here are some of the visuals and photographs of the celebration that took place on Thursday across states

Read: Leo review: Lokesh, Vijay’s action thriller roars plenty but isn’t fully satisfying

Cinema
Film

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com