Fighter review: Hrithik, Deepika’s film blunders in mixing action, drama, patriotism

Deepika and Hrithik’s chemistry was expected to sizzle and crackle, but it pales in comparison to the tension and intensity between Kabir and Khalid in War, or Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Jim (John Abraham) in Pathaan. And unlike these previous films, the bad guy in Fighter is a caricature of a terrorist, inspiring awkwardness more than fear or disgust.

Fighter’s antagonist is Azhar Akhtar from the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), seemingly based on Umar Farooq, a Jaish commander who is believed to have masterminded the Pulwama attack.

After Pulwama, the distressed Air Dragons who had bonded with the CRPF convoy in a brief moment of patriotic solidarity, carry out the Balakot airstrike to bomb an alleged terrorist training camp. Counterattacks follow from both sides, always making it clear to us that India is only responding to provocation, and only targeting terrorists. “Sometimes the path to justice is through revenge,” Patty declares at a meeting of the National Security Agency (NSA).

If War and Pathaan paid homage to the stars through meta narratives, there’s hardly space for that in Fighter. The star here is the nation, and the fandom is patriotism or jingoism, or perhaps a secret third thing. If Pathaan’s tacit endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370 was unappealing for some, here Patty tells a Jaish militant, “You’ve occupied Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but we are the owners (maalik).” He goes on to say that if India starts to misbehave in order to retaliate with regard to terrorists, everything would turn into “IoP” – India-occupied Pakistan. The film is filled with either goading or tear-jerking patriotic lines as placeholders for insightful dialogue.

Deepika as Minni does look extremely badass flying helicopters and executing crucial missions. But outside the fighter jets, she comes across as a placid admirer of Patty who gently challenges his brashness. The daughter of an ‘Air Bharat’ employee, Minni is also made into a sentimental poster child for equal roles for women in the army, her achievements portrayed as a victory for misplaced, trite feminism. “Girls can do militarised masculinity too,” Minni seems to be saying every few minutes.