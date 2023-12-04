Don Palathara’s 1956, Central Travancore now streaming on YouTube

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Don Palathara's movie 1956 Madhyathiruvithamkoor (1956, Central Travancore) is now streaming on YouTube. The director has shared the streaming link of the film, hosted on the Youtube channel Bhavana Studios, on his Instagram page on Monday, December 4. The 2019 film, about two brothers going on a gaur hunt with four others and the experiences they share along the way, has been to multiple film festivals including the Moscow International Film Festival in 2020.

Shot in black and white like Don's first film Shavam, the movie is set in the year before the first elected government came to power in Kerala. The journey of the men is a risky one, gaur hunting being an illegal game, but they are out to make some quick money, and procure a gun as they go. Assif Yogi plays Kora and Jain Andrews plays Onan, the two brothers. Other actors include State-award winning actor Kani Kusruti, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Kani Kusruti, Shaun Romy, Pradeep Kumar and Balu Sreedhar.

Don wrote the film as well as edited it. Alex Joseph did the cinematography, along with Jayesh Mohan. Basil CJ composed the music. You can watch the film here . 1956 Central Travancore is also streaming on Mubi.