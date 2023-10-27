Deepika Padukone says Ranveer created a safe space during her mental health struggles

The first episode of the latest season of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan received praise from its audience for having honest and vulnerable conversations about mental health. Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the first episode of Season 8 featured actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Both Deepika and Karan shared insights about their struggles with mental health illness, how they sought help and why more people should be having conversations around this subject.

The episode, which premiered on October 26 on Hotstar, had Deepika Padukone open up about how she struggled with depression and how her then partner and now husband Ranveer created a safe space where she could be vulnerable. She said, “I think he [Ranveer] understands mental illness today slightly better than he did back then. He created a safe space for me to be able to be vulnerable, to be able to share, communicate because a lot of the time you are just feeling so many things and you don’t know how to communicate.” The actor also noted how Ranveer never offered suggestions like going for a drive or playing some music to help her feel better but was simply there for her.

Deepika recalled an incident from 2014 when she experienced a blackout during one of Ranveer's shoots and asked if he could come to her house. Ranveer said that he left the shooting spot as soon as he got her call and went to see Deepika. He added, “When I went and saw her, I knew something was not right. I could see her and speak to her but she was not there at all.”