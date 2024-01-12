BJP MLA Raja Singh seeks ban on Zee Studios for producing Nayanthara’s Annapoorani

BJP MLA Raja Singh, known for his anti-Muslim speeches, has called for a ban on Zee Studios, which produced Nayanthara’s Tamil movie Annapoorani, claiming that the movie promotes ‘love jihad.’ Suggesting that there should be censorship on OTT content, the Goshamahal legislator said that unless filmmakers like Nilesh Krishnaa were arrested, there won’t be a change in films that promote ‘anti-Hindu narratives’.

Since its release on OTT platform Netflix on December 29, Annapoorani has been targeted by Hindu outfits which allege that the film has hurt their religious sentiments. The film follows a Brahmin woman (played by Nayanthara) from the conservative temple town of Srirangam who defies social odds to become India’s top chef. Her classmate Farhan (played by Jai) is a friend who helps her navigate challenges and conflicts, especially regarding cooking and eating meat. After initial conflict, she begins eating meat so that she can cook it in competitions, and does not let her caste and religious location hinder her.

“Look at the movie’s script: a priest’s daughter loves a Muslim man. The female lead is told to recite the Quran and pressured to cook biryani. The Muslim hero tells the heroine that she should not hesitate to eat meat since Lord Rama himself consumed meat,” Raja Singh told news agency ANI.