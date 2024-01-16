Basil Joseph‘s on-screen charisma is winning him a loyal audience

If one was asked to pick his career best, look no further than the toxic, sexist spouse Rajesh in Vipin Das’ critical and commercially acclaimed Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022). It’s the ease with which he trades his toxicity that catches you off guard. Rajesh is into wholesale chicken trading and is extremely patriarchal. He is remarkably out-of-depth about romance or companionship and thinks his wife (Darshana Rajendran)’s primary duty is to be his slave. Basil, who looks like he wouldn’t say boo to a goose, slips into the character without much trepidation, systematically evoking rage and contempt in us.

There are several brilliant scenes featuring the actor, but an instant recall would be the one in which he challenges her for combat with a tremble in his heart, and gets smothered in the process. In another instance, he talks about how men find it difficult to live without a partner, and you feel a mix of pity and anger.

Sangeeth P Rajan’s Palthu Janwar (2022) was more within the actor’s comfort zone—the coming-of-age story of a reluctant veterinary livestock inspector (Prasoon) who eventually discovers the meaning of his life. For Basil, his unassertive exterior ensures that he is already halfway into the character and combined with his ability to genuinely appear out-of-sorts helps in easing into Prasoon. There is a lovely scene in which his elder sister (Unnimaya Prasad) gently lets him know he is better off taking up this new job as he has had too many failures. Basil looks crestfallen, but as he reluctantly accepts the truth, you feel an odd affection for him.

Interestingly, Basil’s Bachu in Muhasin’s Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham (2023) has a bit of Rajesh, Prasoon, and Joymon in him. He is unable to empathise with his sister who refuses to go back to her husband without an apology. Bachu carries a lot of false pride, including a wave of misplaced anger towards his father for being an absent parent, despite knowing that he had to toil in the Gulf to fend for them. At times you feel Bachu is needlessly discontent, very similar to Anoop in Nithish Sahadev’s Falimy (2023). Anoop is a dubbing artist, and he seems sourly unhappy with his job and hasn’t had a conversation with his father (Jagadish) for years. And hasn’t had much luck in the marriage market. Basil’s sulky face can be called a trope now and it gets the work done without much conversation. But in Falimy, a film that pivots around a dysfunctional family, his comic timing is on point. The scene when he does the Malayalam dubbing of a Hindi serial with exaggerated intonation deserves mad props.

Except for minor distinctions, most of his characters carry similar traits, but somehow Basil makes them work and very reliably so. One thing is clear, he is a minimum-guarantee actor and his smart choice of films also ensures him a loyal audience.