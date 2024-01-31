AR Rahman revives late singers’ voices: Experts weigh in on ethical implications

Advocate and musician MV Swaroop, meanwhile, cited personality rights to demonstrate why Rahman is not in legal trouble. “While there is no copyright for voices in India, it could come under personality rights, which includes mannerisms, likeness, and so on. Personality rights are owned by a person. After they die, it passes on to their legal heirs, who have the right to licence it how they see fit. If they wish, they can also make money from it. Perhaps this was the case with the singers’ voices Rahman used, and since he got permission from them, he did not do anything illegal,” he explained.

How ethical is it?

One of the main concerns raised by critics is the potential misuse of AI, especially when it is being legitimised by a celebrity like AR Rahman. Even before Rahman used AI to recreate the voices of deceased singers, Instagram meme pages had been doing it with the voice of the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. But these two cannot be equated, experts felt, because Rahman had sought prior permission from the families of the artists and a fair compensation was paid to them.

Pranesh pointed out that the audiences were also not deceived, as Rahman had clearly stated upfront that the singers’ voices were recreated using AI algorithms. “With this level of transparency, I don’t see why this is unethical,” he said.

Besides, there have been debates about ethics at every stage of technological advancement in the art world, said Swaroop. He cited autotune as an example, noting how a large section of people had refused to consider it ‘singing’ when it was initially introduced. “But now, autotune in itself has become an aesthetic. After a point, music composers began to request singers to sing a certain way and autotune would be used to make it a synthetic sounding voice,” he said.

The same can be said about synthetic instruments as well, Swaroop said. “Musicians can play a flute on a keyboard, and sometimes it is difficult to tell the difference between original flute music and what is played with a keyboard. I think AI is also just another tool for artists to spur creativity in a different way. For skilled people, AI will be like a different paintbrush with which they can enhance the quality of the art they create,” he added.