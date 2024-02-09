Anweshippin Kandethum: No ‘mass appeal’ gimmicks in this neat Tovino Thomas thriller

One of the most crucial aspects of a crime is the era in which it unfolds. In the present, technology-led scenario, CCTV cameras, digital evidence, and many other tools of the time help criminal investigations, sometimes even correcting human errors. But imagine a timeline without any of these aids — an era when people relied on letters to contact each other, the youth read serialised novels in pulp magazines for easy entertainment, and when gossip was powerful enough for an entire village to make their judgements about women. It is in this milieu that debutant director Darwin Kuriakose places his Tovino Thomas-starrer Anweshippin Kandethum.

The title, which means ‘seek and you shall find’, is part of a Biblical verse, and it fits aptly for this procedural drama set in 1993 Kerala because, without the aid of modern technology, the success of any criminal investigation in those times heavily depended on the efforts of the police officer pursuing it. Tovino plays Sub Inspector Anand Narayanan, a sensitive rookie inspector who is pulled into the investigations of two murders in the Kottayam district that shook Kerala. His intuitive intelligence is often sidelined by higher-ups, and he is pushed to the wall to prove his mettle. This is a common premise in films of the genre, but Anweshippin Kandethum gives us enough time to unpack Anand and his team of three other similarly sidelined policemen as they try to redeem themselves.

Police procedurals often centre on a single crime or a single killer, but writer Jinu V Abraham, who is a director himself, takes us into the investigations of two separate investigations in the past and present of Anand. The two crimes have no similarities, except that the victims were both young women.