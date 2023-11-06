Amala Paul marries long-time beau Jagat Desai in Kochi

Popular actor Amala Paul married long-time beau Jagat Desai weeks after announcing her engagement. The wedding took place on Sunday, November 5, at the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi.

Amala had earlier, on October 26, announced her engagement to Jagat, the sales head of Scilla Villas, a luxury homestay business based out of north Goa. Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures from the wedding saying, “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings #sacredunion.”

In the photos, the couple can be seen twinning in lavender-themed matching outfits. Jagat too has posted wedding photos with the caption, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame.”