54th edition of International Film Festival of India begins in Goa

The 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), is expected to begin on Monday, November 20, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao-Goa. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for State of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and others will be present. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Michael Douglas, Hollywood actor and producer, will accept the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award.

More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at four venues – INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, INOX Porvorim and Z Square Samrat Ashok. The international section of the 54th IFFI will have 198 films, 18 more than the 53rd IFFI. It will have 13 world premieres, 18 international premiers, 62 Asia premiers and 89 India premiers.

“This year IFFI received a record number of 2,926 entries from 105 countries, which is three times more than the international submissions. The Indian Panorama section will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India. The Opening Film in the feature section is a Malayalam film Aattam, and in the non-feature section is Andro Dreams from Manipur,” Prithul Kumar, a spokesperson in the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting said.